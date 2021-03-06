UPS Driver Gets Big Thank You From Pa. Town

(Newser) – Chad Turns, a UPS driver who delivers to Dauphin, Penn., has made an impression on the residents of the town of about 800 people. “The whole town has had personal experience with Chad," resident Adam Shickley tells CNN. "He once thought a package was a gift and there was a picture on the front. My kids were playing outside so he waited until his shift was done and came back to make sure they didn't see it.” Jenny Shickley, Adam’s wife, says that Turns, even as he works long hours during the pandemic, leaves treats for her dogs when making deliveries. On Tuesday, Turns was summoned for a on-demand delivery pickup at a local firehouse, WJW reports. When he arrived, Turns was greeted by a group of cheering residents, balloons, thank you cards, gifts, and $1,000 that the community had raised for him.

A video of the occasion shows a surprised Turns pull out a handkerchief to wipe his eyes as he processes what is going on. “It was very overwhelming. The idea that they even thought of me to do anything, to go above and beyond and do what they did yesterday was truly amazing to me,” Turns tells Today. “I cried. It was a tearjerker. It was very touching and humbling.” Calling Turns, “one in a million,” Jenny Shickley tells WJW, “We just think his caring and compassionate attitude is something we wanted to reward.” In a statement to CNN, a UPS spokeswoman said Turns is a “great UPSer,” who has been delivering to Dauphin for more than a decade. “We appreciate that UPS drivers like Chad are being recognized for how they are moving our world forward,” she said. (Read more uplifting news stories.)