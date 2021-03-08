(Newser) – A sophomore business major at Ohio's Bowling Green State University who was in critical condition for three days at ProMedica Toledo Hospital has died—an apparent result of a fraternity hazing, reports ABC News. Sean Alto, an attorney representing the family of Stone Foltz, says the 20-year-old had attended an off-campus event Thursday held by the college's Pi Kappa Alpha chapter, where he was plied with "a copious amount of alcohol," per WTOL and the Columbus Dispatch. Foltz was eventually dropped off at his apartment by frat members sometime after 11pm, Alto adds, and Foltz's roommates called 911 after finding him unresponsive. "I've never seen my roommate more drunk in his entire life," says one of the roommates, who tells WTOL he'd had a frightening conversation with Foltz before he'd left for the event.

Foltz, who the roommate says was pledging Pi Kappa Alpha (aka Pike), had told him earlier that night that the pledges "have to drink a handle of any alcohol" given to them by fraternity members and that "we have to finish the whole thing by ourselves within the time that we are there before we leave." WTOL notes a handle is the equivalent of about 40 1.5-ounce shots. The roommate adds, "It's crazy to me that they can allow this kind of deathly and neglectful drinking to go on." Foltz died Sunday after being taken off life support; his family announced they planned to donate his organs. "The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy," Alto says on behalf of the family in a statement. "He was a beloved son, brother, and grandson." The international Pi Kappa Alpha organization—which suspended the BGSU chapter and says it's moving to permanently nix it—says in its own statement it's "horrified and outraged" over Foltz's death. BGSU also suspended the chapter and says it's investigating.