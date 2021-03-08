(Newser)
–
With much of America now intimately familiar with telecommuting, a necessity born of the pandemic, USA Today sees a "titanic shift" in the direction of remote work, even once all of the virus-related lockdowns are over and we head back into the office. And as people realize they can now work from anywhere, some metro areas hold more appeal than others. Moody's Analytics looked at cities across the US, and their immediate environs, to determine which ones may see defectors and which may attract new residents. In general, the Northeast can expect an exodus of sorts, while cities in the South and West could emerge as new hot spots. Read on for the possible winners and losers:
Potential winners
Potential losers
- Daphne, Ala.
- Eugene, Ore.
- Ithaca, NY
- Pittsfield, Mass.
- Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Here
- Bridgeport, Conn.
- Dallas
- Newark, NJ
- New York City (includes White Plains, northern NJ)
- Washington, DC (includes Maryland, northern Virginia)
, what positions each of these metro areas to gain or lose workers. (Check out the hardest-working US cities
.)