Jorge Barahona, Accused Child Killer, Beaten by Fellow Inmates

(Newser) – The Florida man accused of murdering his adopted daughter in 2011 and nearly doing the same to her 10-year-old twin brother was recently targeted by five fellow inmates at the Miami-Dade Jail. Barahona, whose daughter's chemical-soaked body was found in a garbage bag in her father's pest control truck, was beaten while he slept due to "the nature of his pending charges," per a police report cited by the Miami Herald. All five men were charged. Barahona, 53, faces the death penalty. His trial, delayed due to the COVID pandemic, has not yet been rescheduled. His ex-wife took a deal for life in prison and will testify against him. (Read more Jorge Barahona stories.)