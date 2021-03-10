Cuomo Now Has a 6th Accuser

(Newser) – A female aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come forward with another accusation of sexual harassment, his sixth, against the governor. The woman, a member of the governor's Executive Chamber staff, says she was called to the governor's mansion to help Cuomo late last year, and while there, he touched her inappropriately without her consent, the Albany Times-Union reports. Her supervisors became aware of the incident and told Cuomo's legal counsel Monday; the woman never made a formal complaint. "All allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general," his acting counsel says. As for Cuomo himself, in a conference call Tuesday, he said, "First, I’m not aware of any other claim."

"As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched anyone inappropriately," he continued. "I never made any inappropriate advances ... (and) no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable. Obviously, there are people who said after the fact they felt uncomfortable." The first woman to come forward was former aide Lindsay Boylan, followed by former aide Charlotte Bennett, followed by Anna Ruch, who met Cuomo at a wedding. Over the weekend, two more came forward: Ana Liss and Karen Hinton, two more former aides. Calls for Cuomo to resign (amid both this and the COVID nursing home deaths scandal) are intensifying, even among Democrats, and on Tuesday, the longest-serving member of the state legislature added his voice to those calls, the New York Post reports. The New York Times reports that several senior health officials have recently stepped down in response to Cuomo's handling of the COVID pandemic, including the rollout of the vaccine. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)