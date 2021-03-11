(Newser) – Tired: becoming a billionaire. Wired: entering the $100 billion club. Now in the latter category is Warren Buffett, who on Wednesday joined an elite group of five—Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and LVMH Chair Bernard Arnault—who've been able to claim that benchmark amount in their name. Yahoo Finance reports the numbers for the Berkshire Hathaway CEO and chairman hit $100.4 billion, with the BBC attributing most of that fortune to the fact that he owns about one-sixth of the company, which is worth about $600 billion. Per CNN Business, Buffett, 90, added about $13 billion to his net worth this year.

Although Buffett is widely seen as the most savvy investor on Earth, a skill that's allowed him to amass great wealth, he's never broken the $100 billion mark before—partly because he gives so much of his money away to charity (he's donated more than $37 billion in BH stock since 2006), and partly because when tech stocks soared in recent years, he didn't perform as well as he usually does, the BBC and Yahoo note. Buffett is part of the Giving Pledge group, an initiative in which the world's richest people commit to donating at least half their wealth to philanthropic or charitable causes, either during their lifetime or after their death. Gates, Musk, and Zuckerberg are also members. (Read more Warren Buffett stories.)