Carter, Bush, Clinton, Obama Have a Message for You

(Newser) – Former President Trump is noticeably absent from a new ad campaign in which the four other living presidents urge Americans to get a coronavirus vaccine when able. Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and each of their wives are shown receiving a dose in a new 60-second ad. Noting vaccines will "soon be available to everyone," Bush says he's "really looking forward to going to Opening Day in Texas Rangers Stadium with the full stadium," per CNN. "Roll up your sleeve and do you part," he adds. "Now it is up to you," says Carter. The ad from the Ad Council and Covid Collaborative project was released Thursday—one year after the declaration of a global pandemic—alongside a 30-second ad featuring Carter, Bush, Clinton, and Obama, per Axios.

Getting vaccinated is "the first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward," Obama says from Arlington National Cemetery's Memorial Amphitheater, where the trio attended a ceremony during President Biden's inauguration, per CNN. "The science is clear: These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," says Bush. "They could save your life," adds Clinton. It's not exactly clear why Trump and Melania Trump did not participate. However, the council said the project started in December, when Trump was still president. Both Trumps were vaccinated at the White House in January, as was reported weeks later. Appearing at CPAC last month, Trump announced that "everybody" should "go get your shot," per Axios. (Read more former presidents stories.)