Amazon Tells GOP Senators Why It Stopped Selling Book

Amazon has responded to Republican lawmakers who demanded to know why it had stopped selling When Harry Became Sally, a controversial book on transgender issues. In a letter to four Republican senators, the company said the book, which came out in 2018, was recently removed because "we have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness," the Wall Street Journal reports. "We reserve the right not to sell certain content," wrote Brian Huseman, Amazon's vice president of public policy. "All retailers make decisions about what selection they choose to offer, as do we."

In the book, conservative author Ryan T. Anderson, relying on what critics called "junk science," described transgender people as deluded, misguided, and mentally ill. Deadline reports the book's description calls the book "a balanced approach to public policy on gender identity, and a sober assessment of the human costs of getting human nature wrong." In their letter to Amazon, Sens. Mike Braun, Josh Hawley, Mike Lee, and Marco Rubio accused the company of censorship, Fox reports. In his response, Huseman denied their claim that Amazon had "wielded its outsize market share to silence an important voice merely for the crime of violating woke groupthink."