At O'Hare Airport, Another 'Marilyn Sighting'

(Newser) – Just one day after CBS Chicago published an in-depth interview with "Serial Stowaway" Marilyn Hartman on how she's been able to sneak onto so many flights over the years, there was another "Marilyn sighting" this week at O'Hare International Airport. WGN reports that Hartman, 69, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the airport after she escaped custody at a halfway house where she was being electronically monitored. CBS notes Hartman's ankle bracelet didn't seem to be initially pinging, which afforded her the opportunity to flee the facility and head over to her old haunt O'Hare, where she's been busted multiple times before. Once it was discovered Hartman was missing, the Cook County Sheriff's Office tried to reach her on the monitoring device's built-in phone, but she didn't pick up.

Authorities were able to track her movements through the device's GPS, however, and once it was determined she seemed to be headed to O'Hare, Chicago police rushed to intercept her. Hartman was found in Terminal 2, before she'd passed any TSA security checkpoints, and detained. In her earlier correspondence with CBS' Brad Edwards, whom she's been in contact with since 2019, Hartman revealed her rather unsophisticated method for illicitly boarding flights to travel around the country and the world, which she estimates she's gotten away with at least 30 times. "I got by them ... by following someone ... carrying like a blue bag," she said. "I get into the TSA line and TSA lets me through, and they think I'm with the guy with the blue bag." Hartman, who told Edwards she's bipolar, said she was usually in a "depressed state of mind" when she'd sneak onto flights. Police say they'll seek felony escape charges for this week's antics. More from Hartman here. (Read more Marilyn Hartman stories.)