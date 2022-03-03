 
Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets House Subpoena

Committee was interviewing her last week when she cut the session off
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 3, 2022 5:07 PM CST
Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks at a Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Newser) – The House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump's eldest son, on Thursday after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers last week. The panel is seeking testimony and additional records from Guilfoyle, who they say was in direct contact with key participants and organizers in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, the AP reports. Lawmakers say she raised money for Trump's rally earlier that day; she also spoke at that event.

"Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event," Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in a statement. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., initially complied with the committee's request to voluntarily come in and talk to lawmakers, but at their virtual interview on Friday she objected to the presence of lawmakers and cut off the questioning. A request for comment from Guilfoyle's lawyer was not immediately returned.

The committee is now using its subpoena powers to get Guilfoyle to cooperate, a move it has have been careful not to resort to for many in the Trump family, hoping instead to bring them in on a voluntary basis. The committee has received a number of documents it had requested from Guilfoyle but is now looking to learn more about her meetings with the former president and members of his family in the Oval Office the morning of the attack. It was in that room that morning when Trump last spoke with then-Vice President Mike Pence prior to the joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election.

