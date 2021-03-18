Man With AR-15 in Car Arrested Outside Kamala Harris' Official Residence

(Newser) – A man with an AR-15, 113 rounds of ammo, and five 30-round magazines was arrested outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence Wednesday around noon. The Texas man, whose semi-automatic rifle and unregistered ammunition were allegedly inside his car parked in a garage several miles away, now faces weapons-related charges, CNN reports. Harris does not yet live at the residence inside the US Naval Observatory because renovations are taking place, ABC 13 reports, and the Secret Service says none of its protectees were there at the time. No one was injured in the incident.

story continues below

CNBC names the suspect as Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio. An intelligence bulletin that originated in his home state alerted authorities to respond and locate the "suspicious person," per a spokesperson for Washington's Metropolitan Police. The Secret Service ultimately detained him. He is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)