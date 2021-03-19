Producers: Collecting Oscars Via Zoom Is Not an Option

(Newser) – A lot has changed since the Oscars ceremony was last held on Feb. 9, 2020, but nominees hoping to collect awards at this year's ceremony are still going to have to go there in person. In a letter to more than 200 nominees Thursday, producers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins, and Stacey Sher said collecting awards virtually will not be allowed, Deadline reports. "There will not be an option to Zoom in for the show," the letter says. "We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts." They said the event will be treated like "an active movie set," with a COVID safety team on site and testing to "ensure up-to-the-minute results."

The producers said nominees and their guests would gather for an "intimate, in-person" event at a courtyard at Union Station in Los Angeles on April 25, while other elements of the show would take place at the Dolby Theater, its traditional home in Hollywood, Reuters reports. The producers said they were aiming for "a feeling of casual exchange and good humor." As for the dress code, they said they were looking for "a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not," per the Hollywood Reporter.