Dr. Oz Kicks Off Jeopardy! Guest-Host Gig, to Uproar

The parade of Jeopardy! guest hosts continues, with Katie Couric having just wrapped up a two-week stint and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers on deck for early April. But the host who will show up behind the podium tonight is causing some consternation: Dr. Mehmet Oz. As Decider explains, some fans are rankled by the selection of a man who they say peddles pseudo-science, a claim that the Week points out was actually studied years ago, and without very flattering results. A Washington Post article from the time reported that the British Medical Journal study set out to analyze the advice given in 2013 on two medical talk shows, the Dr. Oz Show and the Doctors. It found that for recommendations in the Dr. Oz Show, evidence supported 46%, contradicted 15%, and was not found for 39%. The Doctors fared better.

Decider notes that former Jeopardy! contestants spoke out about the pick when it was announced Feb. 2, with Louis Virtel quipping on Twitter, "Not super interested in Dr. Oz hosting a show about correct information." They kicked it up a level on Feb. 24, when 500 former contestants posted an open letter to Executive Producer Mike Richards that cited the "harmful ideas" he has pushed (among them "promoting supplements that do nothing" and pushing hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment) and stating their opposition to the selection. The Jeopardy! show tweeted on Monday about Oz's guest-hosting run, and the comments that follow aren't of a very favorable nature. Here's one: "I'll take 'Destroying Your Brand' for $1000."