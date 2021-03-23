Cops: Spring Breakers Drugged, Raped a Woman Who Then Died

(Newser) – Two spring breakers are accused of drugging and raping a woman who died soon after they left her unconscious in her hotel room bed. Police say Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, of North Carolina, met the victim at a restaurant in Miami Beach last week and one of them gave her a pill he believed to be the powerful painkiller Percocet. The 24-year-old woman was visiting Florida from Pennsylvania, and the trio went back to her hotel room, with the suspects holding her up because she was struggling to stand, police say. They are both accused of raping her, even after she lost consciousness, and then stealing her cash, credit cards, and phone before leaving her in the room, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Police say they used the stolen cards to continue to party. The woman was found partially naked and dead in her bed Thursday.

Police spotted the suspects entering the hotel with her on surveillance video around 1am Thursday, NBC Miami reports, and they were arrested over the weekend. They currently face charges of burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card, but manslaughter or murder charges could be added if police determine the woman died of an overdose related to the pill. It's not clear whether she took it willingly, nor has her cause of death yet been determined. Police found more of the pills on one of the suspects, and they are being analyzed at the lab, the Greensboro News & Record reports. "We don't know if it was fentanyl or some other narcotic," says a Miami Beach detective. The men will be jailed before trial as authorities are concerned they may otherwise leave the state.