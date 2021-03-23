Suspect Bought Gun 6 Days Before Massacre

(Newser) – The suspect in Monday's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado bought a long gun less than a week earlier, according to court documents. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa carried a handgun and a Ruger AR-556 long gun that he had bought six days before the attack, the Denver Post reports. The 21-year-old was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Tuesday that the investigation is still in its early stages and police haven't determined a motive, reports the Boulder Daily Camera. The 10 people killed in and around a King Soopers grocery store include a police officer with seven children and at least two store employees.

The affidavit states that Alissa, who had been shot in the leg, put down his gear, including a "possible AR-15" and "removed all of his clothing and was dressed only in shorts" before he was taken into custody. It states that he refused to answer many of investigators' questions but asked for his mother. The suspect's brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, tells CNN that the family moved to the US from Syria in 2002 and has lived in Arvada, between Boulder and Denver, since 2014. He says his brother was "paranoid" and may have been mentally ill, though he never seemed particularly political or religious. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's database, Alissa was sentenced to probation and community service for third-degree assault in 2018. (Read more Boulder shooting stories.)