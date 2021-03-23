Officer Killed in Supermarket Leaves Behind 7 Children

(Newser)
–
Only one of the 10 fatalities from Monday's mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket has been identified so far—51-year-old Boulder officer Eric Talley, reports the Denver Post. Talley, among the first officers to enter the supermarket, leaves behind a wife and seven children, per the Washington Post. “He was just a highly respected, well-loved person and officer,” says fellow officer Mark Bliley. “Just a solid person. … I don’t know of anyone who didn’t like Eric.” The latter newspaper says Talley left a career in information technology and enrolled in the police academy at age 40 after a close friend died in a DUI crash. "He was pretty driven to join law enforcement,” a friend in another police department says. Meanwhile, more questions than answers surrounded Monday's shooting at a King Soopers supermarket. Details:
- Suspect: Police have not publicly identified the suspect, who was taken into custody and was being treated for unspecified injuries, per the AP. Videos from the scene showed a shirtless, handcuffed man being led from the scene by officers, with what appeared to be blood on his right leg, reports the New York Times. Police have not speculated about motive.
- Weapon: CNN quotes a law enforcement source who says the gunman appeared to be using an AR-15-style rifle in the crowded supermarket. One witness says he walked into the market and opened fire without saying anything. Police say they initially responded to a report of someone being shot in the store's parking lot, reports ABC News.
- The scene: “It was muffled at first,” shopper Neven Sloan tells the Times of the gunfire in the supermarket. "I thought maybe someone had dropped something, but then it went again, probably about 15 to 20 shots, really fast. My husband came up and shoved me out the door, and yelled, ‘Call 911!’ Then he ran back in to make sure a couple of older ladies who were in the aisles got out OK.”
- The officer: Back in 2013, officer Talley made headlines for his rescue of ducklings in a drainage ditch. The Daily Camera had that story.
(Read more Boulder shooting
stories.)