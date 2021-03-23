Officer Killed in Supermarket Leaves Behind 7 Children

(Newser) – Only one of the 10 fatalities from Monday's mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket has been identified so far—51-year-old Boulder officer Eric Talley, reports the Denver Post. Talley, among the first officers to enter the supermarket, leaves behind a wife and seven children, per the Washington Post. “He was just a highly respected, well-loved person and officer,” says fellow officer Mark Bliley. “Just a solid person. … I don’t know of anyone who didn’t like Eric.” The latter newspaper says Talley left a career in information technology and enrolled in the police academy at age 40 after a close friend died in a DUI crash. "He was pretty driven to join law enforcement,” a friend in another police department says. Meanwhile, more questions than answers surrounded Monday's shooting at a King Soopers supermarket. Details:

