Child Star of Talladega Nights Dead at 28

(Newser) – Houston Tumlin, who was a big hit as a child actor in Talledega Nights but never appeared in another movie, has died by suicide at age 28. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans tells TMZ that Tumlin shot himself in the head inside his Pelham, Alabama, home Tuesday. Evans says Tumlin, a military veteran, suffered from PTSD. She says his girlfriend was at home at the time and found his body. Deadline reports that in his early 20s, Tumlin served in Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. In the 2006 movie, he played the trash-talking son of Will Ferrell's character, Ricky Bobby.

Tumlin's girlfriend, Charity Robertson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post, Variety reports. "I'll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, and oh man could the list go on," she wrote. "I love you so much Houston Lee and thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other." Talladega Nights director Adam McKay tweeted: " Truly heartbroken and stunned at Houston’s passing. He was a joyful and talented person. Will never forget the laughs and good times we had." (Read more obituary stories.)