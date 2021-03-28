Shoplifting Stray Dog Finally Gets His Stuffed Unicorn

(Newser) – Every dog loves a toy, even pups without the means to buy one. That's why, after a stray in North Carolina repeatedly tried shoplifting a stuffed unicorn from a Dollar General in Kenansville, animal control took pity and bought the toy for him. Per CNN, Duplin County Animal Control arrived to the store Monday to pick up the male dog, named Sisu, after store workers said he'd tried to steal the purple plushie five times.

story continues below

Back at Duplin County Animal Services, staff snapped a photo of Sisu in lockup. "This is what happens when you break into the dollar general consistently to steal the purple unicorn," they posted on Facebook, along with the shot of Sisu and his toy. Within a day of the post going viral, Sisu's crime paid off once again. Per People, the 1-year-old mutt has already been adopted and Dollar General even plans to see him off to his new home with a trove of stuffed unicorns. (Read more uplifting news stories.)