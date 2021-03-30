Family of Fallen Boulder Officer Will Have House Paid Off

(Newser) – The family of slain Boulder police officer Eric Talley won't need to worry about their mortgage. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit supporting families of fallen first responders and other service members, will pay it off, CNN reports. Talley, 51, left behind a wife and seven children. He was the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers grocery store after the shooting was reported, and was the last of the 10 victims to be killed. Tunnels to Towers, founded in honor of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, also builds mortgage-free smart homes for veterans and first responders who've been catastrophically hurt, and provides surviving military spouses who have young kids with mortgage-free homes.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday morning after a procession, the Denver Post reports. A private funeral mass was held Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver; Colorado Public Radio has photos. Meanwhile, a host of organizations is raising money for families of the victims; the Loveland Reporter-Herald has a list of places people can donate. And Fox Denver reports the Museum of Boulder will eventually collect and preserve memorial items that have been left outside the supermarket. (Read more Boulder shooting stories.)