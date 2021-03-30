Cop Who Arrested Lawmaker as She Knocked on Door Explains

(Newser) – The Georgia State Patrol lieutenant who arrested a Black state lawmaker as she knocked on Gov. Brian Kemp's door in an attempt to witness him signing controversial new voting restrictions into law says he was concerned about an attack at the state capitol similar to what happened January 6 at the US Capitol. Rep. Park Cannon, a Democrat, refused his orders to stop knocking, the officer says in a 13-page incident report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With January 6 on his mind, he feared protesters at the capitol would be "emboldened" to follow suit if he did nothing to stop Cannon, he says.

story continues below

He said the "agitated" protesters in the lobby "began to get louder as she was refusing to follow my commands," and that he tried to de-escalate the situation before ultimately handcuffing her and taking her to jail. She's been charged with two felonies, obstruction of law enforcement and preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings, Fox News reports. Other officers say demonstrators tried to breach Kemp's office door after Cannon's arrest, a charge witnesses flatly deny. Cannon led a march at the statehouse Monday that was attended by Martin Luther King III. (Read more Georgia stories.)