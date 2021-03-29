Mother of 6 Killed in Road Rage Shooting

(Newser) – Julie Eberly and her husband were en route to Hilton Head Island, SC, for an anniversary trip when a lane change led to the 47-year-old Pennsylvania woman's death. As her husband merged into a lane while driving on I-95 in North Carolina Thursday around noon, the couple's vehicle came close to hitting another vehicle, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says, per ABC News. The other driver then came around to the passenger side of the Eberlys' car, rolled down the window, and fired multiple times into the passenger-side door, hitting Eberly, who died at a hospital. Her husband was not hurt, the New York Times reports. The suspect, believed to have been driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, has not yet been located.

A GoFundMe campaign established in Eberly's honor had raised more than $43,000 as of Sunday night, ABC 6 reports. "We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart," the family says. Parents to six, the Eberlys had left their kids home with their grandparents. "Taken from us way to soon in the most awful way, she did not deserve this," a 21-year-old who identified herself as Eberly's daughter wrote on Facebook. "My mom deserved to die old, with family surrounding her." An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, and police are asking the public to come forward with any tips. Surveillance video is being reviewed, and witnesses are being interviewed. (Read more North Carolina stories.)