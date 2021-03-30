First Prize Is a Partial Bitcoin. Third Prize: a Burrito

(Newser) – The connection may not be apparent—its stores don't accept bitcoin payments—but Chipotle is marking National Burrito Day with a bitcoin giveaway. The Mexican food chain is putting up $100,000 in the cryptocurrency, as well as $100,000 in burritos, CNN reports. Contestants who go to BurritosOrBitcoin.com will have 10 tries on Thursday to guess a six-digit code that will unlock as much as $25,000 in bitcoin. (One bitcoin was worth about $59,000 as of Tuesday.) The chain said there will be 50 winners of $500 in bitcoin, three winners of $25,000, and 10,000 winners of one burrito. Contestants are told Chipotle has "lost the passcode to its digital wallet" and needs help recovering it, per USA Today.

story continues below

The promotion is a partnership with a leading digital wallet passcode loser. Stefan Thomas, a San Francisco programmer, lost more than $200 million in bitcoin when he forgot his password and was unable to guess it in his 10 attempts. The company said it's not mockery but "a playful ode to Thomas' experience." The chain promises a "special offer" to contestants who "are unsuccessful in their 10 attempts and endure the same fate as Thomas." Although National Burrito Day—historically the first Thursday in April, of course—falls on April Fools' Day this year, the company said the contest is serious. (Read more Chipotle stories.)