'Significant' Toilet Paper Price Hikes Are on the Way

(Newser) – More than a year into the pandemic, toilet paper prices are going up—not because people are still hoarding it, but because commodity prices are rising, according to Kimberley-Clark Corporation. The company, which makes brands including Cottonelle, Scott, and Viva, along with Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers, says most of its products in North America will see "significant" price hikes "in the mid-to-high single digits" by June, USA Today reports. Analysts say the cost of wood pulp has surged 35% over the last year and price rises from other toilet paper makers will likely follow, reports Bloomberg. (Last year, toilet paper became the "icon of panic buying.")