Rider Flung From Mountain Coaster Lands 10 Feet Away

(Newser) – A rider on a mountain coaster in Tennessee was seriously injured after being flung 10 feet from a cart and landing on the tracks, according to an incident report filed with authorities. The report filed by Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster says the rider was hospitalized with head, wrist, and ankle injuries, CNN reports. The report, which describes the injuries as "serious," says the rider flew out of the cart as it entered a curve. The attraction was shut down after the Monday morning incident but it was cleared to open the next day after it a third-party inspector determined that it met "applicable industry standards."

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says a review officer from its Amusement Device Unit is investigating, WBIR reports. The attraction calls itself the "fastest mountain coaster in the beautiful Smoky Mountains," with riders reaching speeds of up to 35mph, People notes. Riders in single or two-person carts can control their own speeds on the track, which has numerous twists and turns. Fox reports that a woman was injured after being thrown from the same ride in 2016. Authorities determined that she had not been wearing a seat belt.