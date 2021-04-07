Marjorie Taylor Greene's Q1 Fundraising Haul Is Wild

(Newser) – In her first few months in office, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has attacked fellow Republicans, been mocked for supporting wild conspiracy theories like "Jewish space lasers" starting wildfires, and been kicked off two House committee. A lot of donors apparently liked what they saw. Sources tell Politico that the Georgia lawmaker raked in a stunning $3.2 million in donations during the first quarter, with around 100,000 donors giving an average of $32 each. Even for a high-profile first-term lawmaker, that's an enormous haul this far away from the next election, Politico notes. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's haul was $728,000 in the equivalent quarter two years ago.

Greene did not self-fund in the first quarter, sources say. Business Insider notes that Greene's first-quarter haul was larger than what she took in during her entire campaign last year—according to federal records, she raised slightly over $3 million, $950,000 of which was self-funded. Greene confirmed the fundraising haul in a Twitter thread Wednesday, describing herself as "the most attacked freshman member of Congress in history." She thanked the "God fearing, America loving, wonderful hardworking people" who donated, and added: "In the words of my favorite President Trump, 'the best is yet to come.'" (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)