SNL Mocks QAnon Congresswoman

(Newser) – Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got the Saturday Night Live treatment in the show's first cold open of 2021. The newly elected Georgia Republican, whose support of fringe conspiracies has placed her among the most controversial members of the new Congress, was played by Cecily Strong and saw her on a talk show that begged the question "What Still Works?" in government, with host Kate McKinnon. Asked about her views, Strong's Taylor Greene lists her beliefs that the Parkland shooting was staged, that 9/11 never happened, and that her supporters should harm Nancy Pelosi. "Oh and this is a new one that just came out. I think the California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers," Strong says.

Though Strong's portrayal of Greene was fictional, the fringe views her character espoused are reportedly real and appeared among hundreds of posts and comments on Greene's real life Facebook page that were recently brought back to light by CNN and others. Greene hit back at the reports, calling them "fake news" and suggesting she may not have been the person posting the statements. Back on SNL, McKinnon's character soon concludes that "government doesn't work." She shares similar sentiments after going on to interview a Reddit user played by Pete Davidson about the recent GameStop stock upheaval and host John Krasinski's Tom Brady about his lack of support despite leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)