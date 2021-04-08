(Newser) – The autopsy results are in for Stone Foltz, the 20-year-old sophomore at Bowling Green State University who died a month ago after an alleged fraternity hazing incident. His death was ruled an accident from "fatal ethanol intoxication during hazing incident," also known as alcohol poisoning, the Columbus Dispatch and WCMH report. "Manner of death: Accident – College fraternity induction ritual," the coroner wrote in the report. Pi Kappa Alpha, or PIKE, members allegedly forced pledges to finish entire bottles of alcohol at the March 4 event, the equivalent of taking 40 shots each, and Foltz was found unconscious by his roommate after being dropped off at his apartment. He died March 7 after three days in the hospital, ABC News reports. His parents now want to see hazing made a felony.

The frat has been charged with six violations of the Ohio school's student code of conduct and has been stripped of its status as a student organization. Foltz's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.394, almost five times the state's legal limit to be considered legally drunk. "It's pretty clear. This report confirms this was a hazing death," lawyers for the Foltz family said in response to the autopsy results. "The statement that his death was accidental—without any witness interviews or evidence about Stone being forced to drink an entire handle of whiskey—has no value and doesn't impact anything criminally." They say justice will be served in the tragedy. The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, which oversees the local chapters, said last month it would "pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members."