Harry, Meghan Post Own Tribute to Philip

(Newser) – The death of Prince Philip raises an awkward royal question: Will grandson Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle—not exactly in tight with the family these days—return to the UK for the funeral? Both People and the New York Post, citing sources, say Harry is expected to make the trip. And both say it's currently unclear whether Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, will accompany him. By all accounts, Harry was close to his grandfather, and the pair were often seen laughing and joking with other during public outings. CNN notes that Harry and Meghan posted a tribute to Philip on their website Friday. "You will be greatly missed," it reads in part.

Earlier this year, Harry told late-night host James Corden that he continued to stay in touch with his grandparents despite his move to Los Angeles. "Both my grandparents Zoom," he said. "We've Zoomed them a few times; they have seen Archie running around." And his grandfather, "instead of, like, pressing 'leave meeting', he just goes doof," Harry said, mimicking Philip closing his laptop. The People story notes that Philip lost his mother as a child, and he grew particularly close to Harry and William after the death of Princess Diana. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)