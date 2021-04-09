(Newser) – Lena Dunham has a new clothing line out, but like much other news involving Lena Dunham, it's a project not without controversy. Per Today, the collaboration between the 34-year-old Girls star and fashion retailer 11 Honore offers various apparel for women sizes 12 through 26, a line Dunham says was inspired by and named for places near where she grew up in the '80s and '90s in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. "I want to send the message that being curvy is something to celebrate, not simply handle," she says. But Dunham is already taking flak for the collection, not only for the price of the pieces—ranging from $98 for a white tank top to nearly $300 for a double-breasted pinstriped blazer—but also for the fact that it doesn't have as wide of a size range as some other plus-size brands. Others think Dunham is hijacking the body positive movement without paying sufficient attention to those who've put the most work into it: namely, women of color. More reaction:

Bigger is better: Mayra Mejia notes for NBC News that backlash against the collection has been "huge," especially since the "inclusive" line doesn't go past size 26; Meija notes that other plus-size brands go up to size 40 or 42. "Across the fashion industry, the term 'inclusive' itself has begun to feel more like a marketing ploy than a pledge," she notes.

Mayra Mejia notes for NBC News that backlash against the collection has been "huge," especially since the "inclusive" line doesn't go past size 26; Meija notes that other plus-size brands go up to size 40 or 42. "Across the fashion industry, the term 'inclusive' itself has begun to feel more like a marketing ploy than a pledge," she notes. A question of privilege?: Mejia also points out that Dunham "is a wealthy white woman" who's getting all the recognition for her venture—not women of color ("especially Black women") who "have worked tremendously hard to empower and publicize the body positive movement."

