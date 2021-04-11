Wall Street Journal Ranks Cities on Jobs

(Newser) – After a year in which the pandemic upended the economy, which cities rank as the strongest on jobs? The Wall Street Journal crunched factors including the unemployment rate, weekly wages, labor force participation, and change in the size of the workforce in its new analysis. In its view, the "hottest job market" in the US is in Salt Lake City, aka "Silicon Slopes." Generally speaking, cities away from the coasts fared the best, while tourist hot spots (think Orlando, which fell from No. 8 to No. 47) felt the pinch. Here are the top 6 strongest job markets:

Salt Lake City Austin, Texas Denver Indianapolis Washington, DC Kansas City