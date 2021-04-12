Chief: We Think Cop Pulled Gun on Daunte Wright Accidentally

(Newser) – The gunshot that killed Daunte Wright during a Sunday afternoon traffic stop near Minneapolis is being called an "accidental discharge." Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday that "it is my belief that the officer had their intention to deploy the Taser but instead shot" the 20-year-old Black man one time. Gannon said he arrived at that conclusion after watching about a minute of footage captured by a body camera; that footage was released Monday. Gannon said the video shows that as Wright tries to get back in his vehicle as police are cuffing him, a female officer yells "Taser, Taser," as she would have learned to do during training. "That is done to make her partners aware, as well as the subject," Gannon said, noting she then pulled her handgun instead of her Taser. The AP reports the officer fired one shot. More:

story continues below