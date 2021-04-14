It Was a Training Day When Daunte Wright Was Killed

(Newser) – The former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright Sunday was running a training shift at the time. Kim Potter, who resigned Tuesday from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, had been with the force for 26 years and was training a less experienced officer, the New York Times reports. As for Wright, his last moments were spent on the phone with his mom, Katie. He called her after getting pulled over to ask for the car insurance information, CNN reports. She says she told him to put the cop on the phone when she came back to the car. "A second goes by, and I hear the police officer come back up to the window and ask Daunte to get out of the car. Daunte asked, 'For what?' The police officer said, 'I'll explain to you when you get out of the car,'" she says.

story continues below

She heard a struggle, and the officer telling Wright to hang up, before the line went dead. She called back, and Wright's girlfriend, who was in the car, answered the phone on video, screaming that Wright had been shot. "And then she pointed the phone towards the driver's seat and my son was laying there, unresponsive," Katie Wright says. "That was the last time that I seen my son." Wright was supposed to see his own son, Daunte Wright Jr., for his upcoming second birthday when he was killed. As for the warrant that the officer planned to arrest Wright on after pulling him over for an expired registration, it was related to a 2019 armed robbery case, the New York Post reports. Protests continued for a third night Tuesday, with protesters calling for an independent probe into the shooting, Fox News reports. Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge Potter, the AP reports. (Read more Daunte Wright stories.)