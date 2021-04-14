A Conclusion for Man Who Duped the Rich With Fake Wine

(Newser) – A one-time California man who bilked wine collectors out of millions by selling cheaper booze he rebottled in his kitchen has been deported to his native Indonesia, US immigration officials said Tuesday, calling him a "a public safety threat because of his aggravated felony conviction." Rudy Kurniawan, 44, came to the US on a student visa in the 1990s, unsuccessfully sought political asylum, and was ordered to voluntarily leave the country in 2003. He stayed on illegally, authorities said. In a public black eye for the wine industry, prosecutors at Kurniawan's New York trial said he made millions of dollars from 2004 to 2012 by putting less-expensive Napa and Burgundy wines into counterfeit bottles at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia. The scheme was recounted in the 2016 Netflix documentary, Sour Grapes, and in a March episode of ABC’s The Con. Among the details, per the AP:

