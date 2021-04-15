News on Boat That Capsized Off Louisiana Coast Is Grim

(Newser) – An area larger than Rhode Island has been searched by Coast Guard boats and aircraft following the Tuesday afternoon capsizing of a commercial lift boat off the coast of Louisiana. There were 19 crew members aboard the offshore oil rig, also known as a jackup rig, and just six have been rescued. One person was found dead, and 12 others are still missing, the AP reports. "We are hopeful. We can’t do this work if you’re not optimistic, if you’re not hopeful," a Coast Guard captain said at a press conference Wednesday.

story continues below

The 129-foot Seacor Power services oil platforms, NOLA.com explains. It is owned by Houston-based Seacor Marine. Soon after it embarked from Port Fourchon, it was overtaken by 7- to 9-foot waves and winds up to 90mph. "I’m like, ‘The weather’s too bad. You need to come home.’ And he’s like, ‘I wish I could,'" recalls Marion Cuyler of her last conversation with her fiance before the boat left. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the vessel capsizing and are working closely with the US Coast Guard and local authorities to support all efforts to locate our valued team members and partners," Seacor Marine says in a statement. (Read more Louisiana stories.)