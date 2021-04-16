Simon and Schuster Reverses Course on Breonna Taylor Book

(Newser) – One of the police officers involved in the fatal Breonna Taylor raid has a book deal in which he promises to tell "the inside story" behind the tragedy, though it's now unclear how the book will be distributed. The Fight for Truth by Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the officer who was shot and wounded by Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker during the incident, will be published in the fall by Post Hill Press, whose books are distributed by Simon & Schuster, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports. But after the news sparked massive backlash, the publishing company said it will not distribute the book after all.

story continues below

"Like much of the American public, earlier today Simon & Schuster learned of plans by distribution client Post Hill Press to publish a book by Jonathan Mattingly. We have subsequently decided not to be involved in the distribution of the book," the publishing giant says, per the Hollywood Reporter. The Tennessee-based Post Hill Press is known for publishing Christian and conservative content; a perusal of its website yields titles like Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in American History and Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump Cabal. "Post-Hill Press, which published Matt Gaetz’s book, has also given a book deal to one of the cops involved in killing Breonna Taylor," tweets Adrienne Lawrence. "To be a Black woman in America is to suffer undue disrespect in life and in death. It is beyond disheartening." (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)