A Florida woman whose husband is incarcerated apparently shared a little too much with him and is now in legal trouble herself, accused of threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris. Per a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in federal court, Niviane Petit Phelps allegedly sent videos and photos to her spouse, held at the Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville, via JPay, a computer app that facilitates the sharing of money, music, and media between inmates and loved ones, reports CNN. In those videos, according to the Secret Service agent cited in the complaint, Phelps ranted in general about Harris, as well as President Biden, but it was death threats against Harris that especially caught the agent's attention. "Kamala Harris, you are going to die. Your days are numbered already," Phelps says in a video dated Feb. 13, per the complaint.

The complaint adds that in another video from the next day, Phelps warned she was going to the gun range, and that in a video from Feb. 18, she noted, "50 days from today, mark this day down. ... You gonna f---in die." A photo was also seen that showed Phelps at the gun range on Feb. 20, smiling in front of a target riddled with bullet holes, per the complaint. The agent notes that on Feb. 22, he learned Phelps had applied for a concealed weapon permit. When the agent spoke in person with Phelps on March 6, he says she admitted she'd been angry about Harris being elected VP but was "over it now" and "past it," and that she'd gotten "a lot of anger out at the gun range." Phelps also told him she didn't think Harris was really Black. NBC Miami reports Phelps is a nurse who's worked for the Jackson Health System for 20 years, though that job is about to come to an end. "She has been suspended without pay while we process her employment termination," the hospital system says in a statement.