(Newser) – The State Department doesn't like the idea of Americans traveling to other nations during the pandemic, and it's about to make that clear. About 80% of the world's countries are getting the "Do Not Travel" warning, the Washington Post reports, up from 16% as of Monday. The change isn't so much about health conditions in a particular country as it is an effort to agree with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "This alignment better reflects the current, unpredictable, and ever-evolving threat posed by COVID-19," the State Department said. That doesn't mean the agencies think the other 20% are safe to visit, per CNN. "We continue to strongly recommend US citizens reconsider all travel abroad, and postpone their trips if possible," the State Department wrote.

The advisories are based on not just coronavirus infection rates elsewhere, but the local availability of testing and treatment, per the AP. If people plan to go to a country among the 80% anyway, the State Department asks that they first read its guidance on high-risk places. The CDC has said the travel risk isn't high for people who are fully vaccinated, but it still doesn't recommend going abroad because the number of new cases is rising. At the same time, more nations are welcoming visitors again. Greece, for example, began allowing Americans in on Monday, provided they have proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. On the same day, United Airlines announced it's adding flights to Greece this summer, as well as to Iceland and Croatia. (Read more international travel stories.)