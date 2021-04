Meet the Teen Girl Whose George Floyd Video Was Critical

(Newser) – The teen girl who filmed George Floyd's death under Derek Chauvin's knee is being widely praised following Chauvin's conviction on all three counts of Floyd's murder and manslaughter. The cellphone video taken by Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she came upon the scene outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis and has since turned 18, was an integral piece of evidence in Chauvin's trial, where Frazier also testified as a witness. CBS News rounds up a multitude of high-profile applause for Frazier, like that of journalist Wesley Lowery, who said the teen "changed the world." Many people agreed, citing Frazier's video as the main, if not only, reason that the official police line on Floyd's death—"medical incident during police interaction"—was not accepted. Its posting on social media sparked protests across the world, the Guardian reports. It was also a critical piece of evidence in Chauvin's trial.

"After so many previous instances in which police officers were acquitted of what looked to many people like murder, this time was different. And it was different, in some significant portion, because of a teenager’s sense of right and wrong," writes columnist Margaret Sullivan in the Washington Post. "Call it a moral core." Frazier's attorney last year compared the teen to Rosa Parks, but noted that her posting of the video had sparked a backlash for her from some on social media, USA Today reports. As for Frazier now, "I just cried so hard," she posted on Facebook after the verdict was announced. "This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ... George Floyd we did it!! ... justice has been served." (Frazier testified that she was heartbroken she couldn't save Floyd's life.)