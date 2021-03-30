Witness: I Keep Apologizing to Floyd for Not Saving Him

(Newser) – Without the video shot by Darnella Frazier, America might never have known George Floyd's name and Derek Chauvin might not be on trial—but she says she is troubled by her failure to do more. The 18-year-old said at Chauvin's trial Tuesday that there have been nights since Floyd's death when she has "stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "It's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done," she said of Chauvin. She told the court that the former officer had a "cold look, heartless" as Floyd pleaded for his life and as onlookers urged Chauvin to take his knee off the man's neck. "It didn't seem like he cared." Her video was played on Monday, the trial's first day.

Frazier testified that she had been walking to a convenience store with a 9-year-old cousin and started recording the scene because "it wasn't right, he was suffering, he was in pain," the AP reports. She said she sent her cousin into the store so the girl wouldn't see "a man terrified, scared, begging for his life." Alyssa Funari, also 18, testified that she also filmed the arrest while urging Chauvin to get off Floyd's neck, the Star Tribune reports. Frazier's cousin, Judeah Reynolds, told the court that Chauvin didn't take his knee off Floyd's neck until an ambulance driver asked him to. "I was sad and kind of mad and it felt like it was stopping his breathing and it was hurting him," she said. (A mixed martial artist testified Monday that he recognized Chauvin's hold as a "blood choke.")