(Newser) – A black man in Minneapolis is dead after an encounter with police over the holiday weekend, and a viral video showing that incident has "traumatized" the community and spurred demands for answers. The details:

The video: Per the Washington Post, the video was shot around 8pm Monday, which is when police say they arrived on the scene to look into an alleged "forgery in progress." The two cops involved say the unnamed man, thought to be in his 40s, resisted arrest when he was asked to exit his car. The video shows one officer with his knee on the back of the man's neck, with the man apparently gasping for air and repeatedly pleading, "I can't breathe." After some minutes elapse, the man appears unresponsive. "Bro, he's not f---ing moving!" one person in a crowd of spectators yells at the second officer, standing nearby. "Did they f---ing kill him?" a woman asks. Police say the man was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.