'Miracle of Marijuana' May Explain Rogen's Success

The image Seth Rogen projects in most of his movies and in public appearances is that of an affable stoner. After spending a lot of time with the 39-year-old for this week's New York Times Magazine cover story, Jonah Weiner finds that the real Rogen is ... an affable stoner, just an incredibly hard-working and productive one. Not to mention happy (the profile is headlined "Seth Rogen and the Secret to Happiness"). The Canadian native has been working in the entertainment business nonstop since his first standup gigs at age 13. He's currently writing two movies—including an action film—with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg and producing an animated film through their Point Grey production company. Then there's his humor collection Yearbook, his marijuana company Houseplant, two other major media projects that remain under wraps, and on and on.

"On a given day I work on seven different things, probably, in little chunks," he says while puffing on a joint. Rogen, writes Weiner, "set out knowing exactly what he wanted to do with his life—make people laugh, smoke weed, and hang out with his friends—and somehow managed to turn those three goals into the organizing principles of his whole career." As for all that pot he smokes, and it's a lot, there's a rationale: Rogen's father, Seth, says his son struggled with undiagnosed attention-deficit disorder as a kid until until "the miracle of marijuana changed his life—we had him on a strict diet that helped keep him in balance, but it wasn’t 100%," he recalls. "Marijuana finally made his cells relax." (The story notes that Rogen even has a mild case of Tourette's syndrome.) For Rogen, then, the drug is an essential "tool" in his life. (Read the full profile, which notes that Rogen's productivity stands in contrast to—and might even be a reaction to—his parents' "anti-careerist" and laid-back ways.)