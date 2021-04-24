(Newser) – Tiger Woods is back on the green, though with an orthopedic boot encasing his leg and a dog in tow. On Friday, the 45-year-old golfer, who was in a serious car accident in late February in Los Angeles, posted the first pic of himself since the crash, showing himself smiling and on crutches in the three-hole practice area in his backyard in Jupiter, Fla., reports ESPN. "My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods joked in caption accompanying the photo, which he put up on Instagram. Woods was also joined in the pic by his "faithful rehab partner," his dog Bugs, a border collie and springer spaniel mix, per Golfweek.

Woods suffered various injuries to his right leg and foot and was in the hospital for nearly a month after the accident. In a 22-page collision report released by police two weeks ago, it was found that Woods had been traveling at almost twice the speed limit right before he crashed on Feb. 23, and that he didn't brake. A forensic crash reconstruction expert believes Woods may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. The golfer hasn't been cited in the accident, as there were no independent witnesses, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who also says there's been no evidence that Woods was impaired while driving. (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)