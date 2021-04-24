Cops: Suspect Killed Himself, 2 Others in Intentional Crash

(Newser) – Police in Oregon say they received numerous calls about a reckless driver before a California man killed himself and two other people by deliberately driving into an oncoming car. Cory Orsenico, 32, was killed Thursday morning when he drove his Mitsubishi Eclipse sports car into a vehicle driven by Dawn Adams on US Highway 101 in southern Oregon, KMPH reports. Adams, 54, and her passenger, 78-year-old Jeffrey Adams, died at the scene. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says that over the previous hour, they had received calls about Orsenico's increasingly dangerous driving, including "speeding, swerving in and out of lanes, passing on corners, making sudden U-turns, cutting off vehicles including semi-trucks, speeding through the school zone in Bandon at over 60mph, and running red lights without slowing."

The sheriff's office says police from several agencies were trying to find Orsenico at the time of the crash, Fox reports. The office says that when police located Orsenico, he was involved in a minor collision with a trooper's vehicle before speeding off and "intentionally colliding with the vehicle in the opposing lane." KPIC reports that Orsenico was arrested in northern California last month for entering a motel room and threatening to stab the occupant. He also vandalized the man's car. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says he was arrested March 10 and charged with "Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon other than a Firearm," along with vandalism and a probation violation.