Here Are Your Razzies 'Winners'

(Newser) – "Way more than just the movies stank last year," the Golden Raspberry Awards acknowledged as it awarded a special Razzie to 2020 as the "Worst Calendar Year Ever." The uncoveted Worst Picture award, meanwhile, went to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election fraud film Absolute Proof, which the Razzies described as a "faux documentary which reputedly cost only $25,000 to make, and lost its maker about $65 million in cancelled business." Lindell also won Worst Actor, while the Worst Actress Razzie went to Kate Hudson for her role in Sia's heavily criticized Music, per the Hollywood Reporter. The movie about a teen girl on the autism spectrum also earned Sia a Razzie for Worst Director and a Worst Supporting Actress award for Maddie Ziegler.

Rudy Giuliani was awarded two Razzies for his unwitting appearance in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. The former New York City mayor, who appeared to put his hand down his pants while in a hotel bedroom with the actress playing Borat's daughter, won the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie. The Worst Screen Combo Award went to "Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper." Dolittle and 365 Days led the pack with six nominations apiece but each picture only won one Razzie: Worst Screenplay for 365 Days and Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel for Dolittle. USA Today reports that the Razzies continued its tradition of announcing the year's worst movies the day before the Academy Awards, though it decided to cancel the in-person ceremony for a second year. Click for the full list of winners and nominees. (Read more Razzies stories.)