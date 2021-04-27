(Newser) – Egyptian archeologists have unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the country's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday. The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province around 93 miles northeast of Cairo, the ministry said. They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000-3150 BC, the ministry said. There are also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from an ancient era known as the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 BC), when the Semitic people of Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt, the ministry added.

The remaining five oval-shaped tombs date back to the Naqada III period that spanned from around 3200 BC to 3000 BC. Archeologists also found human remains of adults and children and funerary equipment and pottery objects in these tombs, the ministry said. The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years for which Egypt has sought publicity in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, the AP reports. (Earlier this month, archeologists said they had found the "lost golden city of Luxor.")