Local News Crew Spots Escaped Murder Suspect

(Newser) – A local TV news crew in Atlanta became part of the story Thursday night as they reported on an escaped murder suspect. WSB-TV reports that its reporter Matt Johnson and photojournalist Joe Booker were preparing their story on fugitive Jsaan Carlos Strover when the man ran past their truck and into some bushes. They called police and the 20-year-old, who was wanted in Arizona on charges including first-degree murder, was soon located and arrested, with the news crew filming. More than 100 police officers with helicopters and dogs had been searching the area for Strover after his escape at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Thursday morning.

story continues below

Strover, who was arrested on other charges in Atlanta on April 12, escaped from two Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday morning after they dropped off a rental car at the airport, CNN reports. Police said Strover, who was handcuffed, ran into some woods after the deputies removed his leg restraints so he could walk down stairs. After the escape, relatives of Walter Woods, the 32-year-old Phoenix man Strover is accused of shooting in February, told Fox 10 that they had been waiting weeks for the extradition and they were "mad and disappointed" that he had managed to escape. (Read more fugitive stories.)