(Newser) – Earlier this year, Rep. Liz Cheney survived an attempt to oust her from her No. 3 position among House Republicans. It's beginning to look like the Wyoming congresswoman will have to fend off another challenge in the near future, again over her continued criticism of former President Trump. (Cheney was one of the few Republicans to vote in favor of Trump's impeachment over the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.) Coverage:

On Monday, Trump issued a statement declaring that President Biden's "fraudulent" win will be known henceforth as "THE BIG LIE." Cheney immediately fired back on Twitter. "The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” she wrote. "Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system." Her critics: The tweet comes as Trump's allies in the House grow increasingly frustrated with Cheney. Axios reports that top Republicans including Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Banks have spoken out publicly. "This idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still," said Scalise. Banks was more critical, saying that he and others are questioning whether Cheney should remain in her role as GOP conference chair.

