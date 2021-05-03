(Newser) – A sophomore from the Bronx attending Buffalo State College in New York has been missing for more than a week, and authorities are now trying to get the word out nationally. Per a release from college police, Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm around 11pm on April 24, with WGRZ noting a photo of her was taken from video in a campus elevator. Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority video also shows Dennis in a downtown bus terminal. While authorities say there's not yet evidence of foul play, they're concerned Dennis could need medical help and believe she may be in either the Western New York area or perhaps downstate in Yonkers. Dozens of volunteers, along with police dogs and a police helicopter, helped in the search over the weekend, scouring Niagara Falls State Park, where police say they last traced Dennis' cellphone.

"That's where they suspect that her last Snapchat photo was taken," one of the volunteers tells WKBW. Calvin Byrd, Dennis' dad, tells WGRZ it's all been "a nightmare," adding that there's a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his daughter. Dennis is described as a Black female with brown eyes, standing 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. "Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family," Peter Carey, chief of Buffalo State's University Police Department, said in a Saturday statement, per NBC News. "Our department will not rest until Saniyya is found." Those with info should call the UPD at 716-878-6333 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543. (Read more missing student stories.)