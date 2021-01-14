This Was the Most Bipartisan Impeachment Vote on Record

(Newser) – Another unwelcome record for President Trump, who is now the first president to be impeached twice: In Wednesday's House vote, 10 Republicans voted in favor of the single article of impeachment, the highest number of lawmakers who have ever voted to impeach a president from their own party. Five Democrats voted to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998. No Democrats voted to impeach Andrew Johnson in 1868, and no Republicans sided with Democrats in the vote on Trump's first impeachment. Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House GOP leader, was the highest-ranking Republican to vote to impeach, the Washington Post reports. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," she said Tuesday.

story continues below

The other Republicans who voted to charge the president with "incitement of insurrection" over last week's Capitol riot were Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, John Katko of New York; Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan; Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington state; Tom Rice of South Carolina; and David Valadao of California, the AP reports. Meijer was the only freshman who voted to impeach. Newhouse said during the debate that he planned to vote in favor of impeachment. Others, "including myself, are responsible for not speaking out sooner—before the president misinformed and inflamed a violent mob," he said per the New York Times. (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)