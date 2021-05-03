Man, 79, Goes to School to Help Wife Curl Her Hair

(Newser) – What do you do when your partner is struggling with something she’s always been good at? A 79-year-old man in Alberta, Canada, went looking for help with just that question. His wife of 50 years could no longer see well enough to curl her own hair without burning herself, so he marched right into a beauty school to find out how to do it for her. Employees at Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics in Red Deer hooked him up. With a student and a mannequin to help, he learned how to wield a curling iron. Then they showed him how to apply her mascara for her, too. "Her appearance has always been something she has taken pride in and it's important to her so therefore important to him," Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics director Carrie Hannah told People.

story continues below

The man, who prefers to remain anonymous, did a little bragging about his wife, too. He pulled out pictures to show how beautiful she is, even boasting about her impressive 100 words per minute typing speed. The school posted photos of him learning the ropes on Facebook, and the post went viral. It’s been shared more than 380,000 times, with thousands of comments like "True love, commitment, devotion to the person he loves" and "Bless him for wanting to help his wife with something that we women find so personal for ourselves and our emotional well being." Hannah called the lesson one of the highlights of her career, per Newsweek. The couple have been back to thank the school staff for their help, but the gratitude flows both ways. "We really needed some cheering up, and he sure did it," Hannah said. (Read more uplifting news stories.)